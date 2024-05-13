Home / Companies / News / Realty firm Shapoorji group seeks more time to clear bondholder payments

Realty firm Shapoorji group seeks more time to clear bondholder payments

The company is required to pay around 1,400 crore rupees ($167.62 million) to bondholders of Goswami Infratech when it services the debt of another group company Sterling Investment Corp

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji
The company is required to pay around 1,400 crore rupees ($167.62 million) to bondholders of Goswami Infratech when it services the debt of another group company Sterling Investment Corp.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian realty firm Shapoorji Pallonji Group has sought more time to meet some payment obligations from bondholders of group company Goswami Infratech, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.
 
The company is required to pay around 1,400 crore rupees ($167.62 million) to bondholders of Goswami Infratech when it services the debt of another group company Sterling Investment Corp.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This was set to be done by May 26, but the company has sought an extension till Sept. 30.

In the letter, Goswami Infratech wrote to Axis Trustee Services that Sterling Investment Corp was unable to raise any new debt and a "trigger event is expected to occur on May 26, 2024".
 
In June 2023, Goswami Infratech had raised 14,300 crore rupees through two-year and 10-month bonds at 18.75 per cent yield, and investors included large private credit funds.
 
The Shapoorji group did not respond to a Reuters' email seeking comment.

Also Read

Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeks $1.2 billion loan from Power Finance Corp

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate expects Rs 600 cr from 276 luxury homes

Shapoorji Pallonji eyes Rs 500 cr revenue from 180 luxury units in B'luru

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate eyes Rs 250 cr revenue from new project

This Shapoorji Pallonji Group stock has zoomed 57% in 4 days

Renewable energy firm SAEL plans dollar bond sale targeting up to $500 mn

With IPO in mind, Flipkart may move domicile from Singapore to India

Before global scrutiny, Indian spice maker MDH faced several US rejections

Want proposed acquirers to be more responsible to Religare: Rashmi Saluja

SBI to hire over 15,000 in FY25 to boost operations, expand network

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shapoorji PallonjiShapoorji Pallonji groupShapoorji homesReal Estate Indian stock exchanges

First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story