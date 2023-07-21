Home / Companies / News / REC, Avaada Group sign pact for energy projects worth Rs 20,000 crore

REC, Avaada Group sign pact for energy projects worth Rs 20,000 crore

The MoU was signed between REC officials and Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal at the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Clean Energy Ministerial meeting in Goa

Press Trust of India Panaji
The MoU was signed between REC officials and Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal at the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Clean Energy Ministerial meeting in Goa.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Avaada Group to fund its energy transition projects worth Rs 20,000 crore.

The MoU was signed between REC officials and Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal at the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Clean Energy Ministerial meeting in Goa.

Avaada is a leading company in India's renewable energy sector.

Mittal said projects, spanning across various states, will be implemented over the next two years. The total projects are worth Rs 20,000 crore.

This landmark collaboration with REC symbolises a monumental stride towards India's energy self-sufficiency, he noted.

"It exemplifies our staunch commitment to nurturing a sustainable future and propelling India's green energy transition," he added.

Mittal said there is a project in Bihar, another in Rajasthan, and also there are projects in Maharashtra, which would be implemented over the next two years.

He said that in the coming five years, Avaada is primed to harness this considerable investment to spearhead a plethora of innovative renewable energy projects across India.

"These pioneering ventures include green hydrogen and its derivatives, solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing, and an assortment of solar, wind and hybrid projects," he said.

Talking about the MoU, Mittal said that this concerted effort aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Green Hydrogen Mission, driving India's energy transition growth.

"The substantial endorsement from REC underscores Avaada's unwavering dedication to a greener and more sustainable future for India. For over a decade, REC has extended steadfast support to Avaada, either directly or via the KFW and World Bank line," he said.

Through these strategic alliances, Avaada is poised to transform India's renewable energy landscape, solidifying its role as a key contributor in the global fight against climate change, Mittal said.

Also Read

Avaada Energy gets 421 MW solar project from Damodar Valley Corporation

Avaada Energy bags 280 MW solar project from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam

Brookfield to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group to fund green hydrogen project

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

American Express profit rises, sets aside more money for possible defaults

Air India CEO visits Apple HQ, signs deal with Stanford University

India's coal production grows 8.55% to 223 MT in Apr-Jun: Coal Ministry

ACME Group gets Rs 4,000-cr loan from REC for Oman green hydrogen project

Bankrupt FTX sues former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to recover over $1 billion

Topics :Rural Electrification Corporation RECwind-solar energy projectAvaadaGoa

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story