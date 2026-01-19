Q3 results: Hindustan Zinc, BHEL, Havells, IRFC among 35 firms on Jan 19

Hindustan Zinc, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Havells India, Punjab National Bank, LTIMindtree, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Tata Capital, Oberoi Realty, and Ceat are among 35 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Hatsun Agro Product, Aurum PropTech, Bansal Wire Industries, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), Tips Music, NDL Ventures, Rudra Global Infra Products, Gujarat Lease Financing, and Apollo Techno Industries.

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 12%

On a standalone basis, the country’s largest private sector bank posted a net profit of ₹18,653.75 crore for the October–December period, up 11.46 per cent from a year ago.

Core net interest income grew 6.4 per cent to ₹32,600 crore, while non-interest income stood at ₹13,250 crore, according to the exchange filing. The bank’s overall net interest margin (NIM) was 3.35 per cent for the quarter.

Market overview for January 19

Indian stock markets are set for a weak start to the week on Monday as investor sentiment soured following US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff measures against European countries over Greenland.

Asian markets fell for the first time in six sessions, led by Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. Safe-haven assets, including gold and silver, rose to fresh highs on Monday amid escalating tariff tensions.

US markets closed lower last week, with equity futures slipping on Monday. The Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 1 per cent, according to Bloomberg.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 19