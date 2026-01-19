Q3 results: Hindustan Zinc, BHEL, Havells, IRFC among 35 firms on Jan 19
Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Punjab National Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Capital, Oberoi Realty, Ceat, and Hatsun Agro Product are also to release their October-December earnings reports today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Hindustan Zinc, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Havells India, Punjab National Bank, LTIMindtree, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Tata Capital, Oberoi Realty, and Ceat are among 35 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Hatsun Agro Product, Aurum PropTech, Bansal Wire Industries, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), Tips Music, NDL Ventures, Rudra Global Infra Products, Gujarat Lease Financing, and Apollo Techno Industries.
HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 12%
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 12.17 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹19,807 crore for the quarter ended December 2025. The lender had posted a profit of ₹17,657 crore in the same period last year and ₹19,611 crore in the preceding second quarter.
On a standalone basis, the country’s largest private sector bank posted a net profit of ₹18,653.75 crore for the October–December period, up 11.46 per cent from a year ago.
Core net interest income grew 6.4 per cent to ₹32,600 crore, while non-interest income stood at ₹13,250 crore, according to the exchange filing. The bank’s overall net interest margin (NIM) was 3.35 per cent for the quarter.
Market overview for January 19
Indian stock markets are set for a weak start to the week on Monday as investor sentiment soured following US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff measures against European countries over Greenland.
Trump announced a 10 per cent tariff on eight European nations, effective February 1, rising to 25 per cent in June, after they opposed his plans to acquire Greenland.
Asian markets fell for the first time in six sessions, led by Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. Safe-haven assets, including gold and silver, rose to fresh highs on Monday amid escalating tariff tensions.
US markets closed lower last week, with equity futures slipping on Monday. The Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 1 per cent, according to Bloomberg.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 19
- Aarti Surfactants Ltd
- Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd-$
- Admach Systems Ltd
- Aplab Ltd-$
- Apollo Techno Industries Ltd
- Atishay Ltd
- Atlanta Electricals Ltd
- Aurum PropTech Ltd
- Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
- Burnpur Cement Ltd
- Ceat Ltd
- Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd
- Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
- Havells India Ltd
- Hindustan Zinc Ltd
- IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
- Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
- ISF Ltd
- Jupiter Infomedia Ltd
- Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd
- Kapil Raj Finance Ltd
- Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd
- Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd
- LTIMindtree Ltd
- National Standard (India) Ltd
- NDL Ventures Ltd
- Oberoi Realty Ltd
- Punjab National Bank
- Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd
- Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd
- Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd
- Tata Capital Ltd
- Tips Music Ltd
- Trishakti Industries Ltd
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 8:38 AM IST