Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,43,770, silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,94,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,43,770, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,94,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,31,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,770 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,44,860 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,920.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,31,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,32,790 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,31,940.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,94,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,09,900.

US gold and silver prices surged to record highs on Monday, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets on intensifying tensions, after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose extra tariffs on European countries over the control â of Greenland.

Spot gold climbed 1.6 per cent to $4,670.01 per ounce by 0110 GMT, after scaling an all-time high of $4,689.39. US gold futures for February delivery jumped 1.8 per cent to $4,677.

Spot silver advanced 4.4 per cent to $93.85 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $94.08.

In other precious metals, spot platinum added 1.9 per cent to $2,373.08 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $1,809 per ounce.

(with inputs from Reuters)