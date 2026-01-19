Monday, January 19, 2026 | 03:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / PNB Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 11.6% to ₹5,189 cr, interest income up 3%

PNB Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 11.6% to ₹5,189 cr, interest income up 3%

PNB recorded a decline of13.6 per cent in its net non-performing assets (NNPA) to ₹3,834 crore as of December 2025, from ₹4,437 crore a year earlier

Punjab National Bank PNB

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies increased 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 5.8 per cent sequentially to ₹7,570.32 crore, PNB said in a BSE filing. (PNB)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,189.79 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 11.6 per cent from ₹4,648.60 crore during the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, net profit grew 7.04 per cent from ₹4,848.64 crore.
 
The public lender's income from interest for the quarter increased by 3.12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹32,889.23 crore from ₹31,894.80 crore. Sequentially, interest earned increased marginally from ₹32,512.76 crore.
 
Operating profit before provisions and contingencies increased 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 5.8 per cent sequentially to ₹7,570.32 crore, PNB said in a BSE filing.
 
 
The bank also recorded a decline of ₹603 crore, or 13.6 per cent, in its net non-performing assets (NNPA) to ₹3,834 crore as of December 2025, from ₹4,437 crore a year earlier. "NNPA ratio improved by 9 basis points (bps) on a Y-o-Y basis to 0.32 per cent as on December 2025 from 0.41 per cent as on December 2024," the bank said.
 
PNB's global deposits grew 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹16.60 trillion as of December 2025, from ₹15.30 lakh crore a year earlier, while global advances rose 10.9 per cent to ₹12.31 trillion from ₹11.10 lakh crore over the same period, it added. This translates to a credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio of 74.2 per cent, compared with 72.6 per cent in December 2024.
 

Here's a look at PNB's Q3 deposits and credit highlights:

Deposits
  • Savings deposits: Up 4.8 per cent to ₹5.16 trillion
  • Current deposits: Up 9.1 per cent to ₹76,377 crore
  • CASA (current and savings account) deposits: Up 5.3 per cent to ₹5.92 trillion, forming 37.1 per cent of total deposits
  • Term deposits: Up 10.4 per cent to ₹10.68 trillion
Advances
  • Core retail advances: Up 18.9 per cent
  • Housing loans: Up 14.5 per cent to ₹1.27 trillion
  • Vehicle loans: Up 35.7 per cent to ₹33,458 crore
  • Agriculture advances: Up 9.8 per cent to ₹1.92 trillion
  • MSME advances: Up 18.1 per cent to ₹1.88 trillion

More From This Section

BHEL

BHEL Q3FY26 results: Revenue rises 16% to ₹8,473 cr, profit at ₹390 cr

NSE, Markets

Q3 results: Hindustan Zinc, BHEL, Havells, IRFC among 35 firms on Jan 19

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q3 profit declines 2.68% to ₹12,538 crore despite loan growth

Cement

JK Cement Q3 profit falls 8.5% to ₹173.6 crore, revenue rises 18%

UCO Bank

UCO Bank reports nearly 16% jump in Q3 net profit at ₹739 cr, NPAs improve

Topics : Punjab National Bank PNB results PNB Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Q3 Results reviewIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateAmagi Media Labs IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate Today