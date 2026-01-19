Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: GMP trends hint at solid listing on BSE, NSE today
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Early grey market trends signal a strong listing, with shares trading at a sharp premium ahead of debut on Dalal Street today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Shares of Coal India's subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal, are set to debut on the Dalal Street today, January 19, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), which raised ₹1,071.11 crore from the markets. Early grey market trends indicate a favourable start for the company’s shares.
The public offering, which was an offer for sale (OFS) of 465.7 million equity shares, saw an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue oversubscribed by 146.87 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing to 310.81 times their allocated share of the offering. The non-institutional investors (NII) and retail segments also saw substantial interest, with oversubscription rates of 258.16 times and 49.33 times, respectively, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, and investors are now awaiting the stock's debut. As of now, the company’s unlisted shares are trading around ₹36.5 each in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹13.5, or 58.7 per cent, over the issue price of ₹23, as per sources tracking unofficial market activity.
If the current sentiment in the grey market holds, Bharat Coking Coal’s shares are expected to list at ₹36.5, which would represent a potential gain of 58.7 per cent for IPO investors. However, market experts have cautioned that grey market trends operate outside the scope of regulatory oversight, and the Grey Market Premium (GMP) should not be seen as a definitive indicator of the stock's actual listing performance.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO details
Bharat Coking Coal IPO was structured as an offer for sale (OFS) of 465.7 million shares, raising ₹1,071.11 crore. The offering was available at a price band of ₹21 to ₹23 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. The public offering was open for subscription from January 9 to January 13, 2026.
Kfin Technologies served as the registrar for the issue, while IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, along with ICICI Securities, acted as the book-running lead managers.
Bharat Coking Coal will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the offering, as the entire sale involves the promoter, Coal India, divesting its stake in the company. "Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer (the Offer Proceeds) and all the Offer Proceeds will be received by the Promoter Selling Shareholder after deduction of Offer related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the Promoter Selling Shareholder," said the company in its red herring prospectus (RHP).
9:14 AM
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: BCCL IPO boosts confidence as Coal India weighs more unit listings: CMD
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: The strong investor response to the initial public offering of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd has boosted confidence within CIL and provided positive momentum as the company evaluates the listing of its other subsidiaries, Chairman-cum-Managing Director B Sairam said. READ MORE
9:06 AM
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Bharat Coking Coal objective
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Bharat Coking Coal, in its red herring prospectus, has clarified that it will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the offering, as the entire sale involves the promoter, Coal India, divesting its stake in the company.
8:58 AM
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: A glance at IPO activities scheduled for today
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Besides the D-Street debut of Bharat Coking Coal India IPO shares, the basis of allotment of Amagi Media IPO shares is likely to be finalised today.
On the SME front, Armour Security IPO will see its last day of bidding, while the Aritas Vinyl IPO will enter its second day. Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre will enter its second day today in the SME segment.
On the SME front, Armour Security IPO will see its last day of bidding, while the Aritas Vinyl IPO will enter its second day. Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre will enter its second day today in the SME segment.
8:48 AM
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Here's what latest GMP hints at
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: As of now, the company’s unlisted shares are trading around ₹36.5 each in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹13.5, or 58.7 per cent, over the issue price of ₹23, as per sources tracking unofficial market activity.
8:44 AM
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Here's how to confirm IPO allotment status
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Investors who have applied for the Bharat Coking Coal IPO can check their share allotment status on the official NSE and BSE websites, as well as on the registrar’s portal, Kfin Technologies.
PFB the direct links to check Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status:
https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Ipostatus.kfintech.com/
https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
PFB the direct links to check Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status:
https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Ipostatus.kfintech.com/
https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
8:40 AM
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: IPO garners solid response from investors
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Bharat Coking Coal IPO saw robust demand, with overall subscriptions exceeding the issue size by 146.87 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing to 310.81 times their allocated share of the offering. The non-institutional investors (NII) and retail segments also saw substantial interest, with oversubscription rates of 258.16 times and 49.33 times, respectively, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
8:32 AM
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: A glance at Bharat Coking Coal IPO
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Bharat Coking Coal IPO was structured as an offer for sale (OFS) of 465.7 million shares, raising ₹1,071.11 crore. The offering was available at a price band of ₹21 to ₹23 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. The public offering was open for subscription from January 9 to January 13, 2026.
8:27 AM
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: PSU to make D-Street debut today
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Shares of Bharat Coking Coal are set to list on the BSE and NSE today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates here.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 8:25 AM IST