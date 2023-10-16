Home / Companies / News / REC to finance 2 green hydrogen, thermal project worth Rs 40,000 crore

REC to finance 2 green hydrogen, thermal project worth Rs 40,000 crore

The collaboration will contribute significantly to the state's power generation capacity and energy infrastructure, REC said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-owned REC Ltd on Monday announced signing of initial pacts to finance two green hydrogen and a thermal power project in Odisha.

REC has signed an MoU with Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) to finance Rs 9,538 crore for development of two units of a thermal power project in Jharsuguda, Odisha, the company said in a statement.

The collaboration will contribute significantly to the state's power generation capacity and energy infrastructure, REC said.

Under a partnership with Acme Group, REC will provide a funding of Rs 16,000 crore for a green hydrogen and ammonia facility proposed at Gopalpur in the state.

It has also entered into an MoU with Avaada Group, pledging Rs 15,000 crore for a green hydrogen and ammonia facility at Gopalpur, REC said.

The total worth of all MoUs is Rs 40,538 crore.

"This initiative underscores the importance of sustainable and clean energy solutions for the future. We are committed to supporting energy transition initiatives in India. We are planning to increase our renewable energy portfolio 10-fold to Rs 3 lakh crore by 2030 from Rs 30,000 crore at present," REC CMD Vivek Kumar Dewangan told PTI over phone.

REC, under Ministry of Power, is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) focusing on power sector financing in India.

Also Read

PMI Electro Mobility signs pact with REC for Rs 480 cr financial assistance

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards, sets emission limits for production

FinMin approves Maharatna status for Oil India, ONGC Videsh gets Navratna

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

OYO platform to get 750 hotels in next 3 months to tap peak travel season

Infosys opens new development centre in Vizag to upskill employees with AI

Engine lessor and SpiceJet arrive at $2 million interim settlement: Report

Zydus appoints Punit Patel as President & CEO for North American Operations

OYO launches 60% festive discount for Indian tourists visiting Dubai

Topics :RECOdisha Thermal Power Generationhydrogen

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story