IndiGo flight to Srinagar makes precautionary landing in Varanasi

An IndiGo plane enroute to Srinagar from Kolkata made a precautionary landing at the Varanasi airport on Wednesday evening due to a technical issue.

Sources said malfunctioning of a sensor in the aircraft led to a false alarm of fuel leakage, following which the plane landed in Varanasi.

"IndiGo flight 6E 6961, operating from Kolkata to Srinagar, made a precautionary landing at Varanasi airport due to a suspected technical issue. As a safety measure, the aircraft has been grounded for necessary checks, and an alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey," the airline said in a statement.

Specific details about the technical issue and the number of passengers onboard were not disclosed.