IndiGo flight to Srinagar makes precautionary landing in Varanasi

The flight was operated with A320 neo aircraft, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
An IndiGo plane enroute to Srinagar from Kolkata made a precautionary landing at the Varanasi airport on Wednesday evening due to a technical issue.

Sources said malfunctioning of a sensor in the aircraft led to a false alarm of fuel leakage, following which the plane landed in Varanasi.

"IndiGo flight 6E 6961, operating from Kolkata to Srinagar, made a precautionary landing at Varanasi airport due to a suspected technical issue. As a safety measure, the aircraft has been grounded for necessary checks, and an alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey," the airline said in a statement.

Specific details about the technical issue and the number of passengers onboard were not disclosed.

The flight was operated with A320 neo aircraft, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

