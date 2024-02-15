Home / Companies / News / RECPDCL hands over Pachora Power Transmission SPV to GR Infraprojects

RECPDCL hands over Pachora Power Transmission SPV to GR Infraprojects

The special purpose vehicle (SPV) Pachora Power Transmission was handed over to the successful bidder GR Infraprojects in the presence of senior officials from RECPDCL

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

State-owned REC on Thursday said its arm RECPDCL has handed over Pachora Power Transmission SPV to GR Infraprojects.

The SPV was formed for the establishment of the Interstate Transmission Project for evacuation of power from renewable energy (RE) projects in Rajgarh (1,000 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-phase II through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, REC said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The special purpose vehicle (SPV) Pachora Power Transmission was handed over to the successful bidder GR Infraprojects in the presence of senior officials from RECPDCL.

Additionally, representatives from the Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (CTUIL) and other key stakeholders attended the event, it said.

RECPDCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Limited, has been acting as bid process coordinator (BPC) for tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) in transmission line projects and RE-bundling projects.

Under the Ministry of Power, REC Limited is a non-banking finance company (NBFC), and infrastructure financing company (IFC).

Also Read

Reliance Industries sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA for $22 million

REC Ltd, RVNL sign Rs 35,000 crore MoU to finance infrastructure projects

REC Q3 profit up 13.5% at Rs 3,308 cr, income rises to Rs Rs 12,071 cr

REC, Bank of Baroda sign MoU to finance power, infra and logistics projects

REC to finance 2 green hydrogen, thermal project worth Rs 40,000 crore

Ather hiring investment banks for IPO this year, eyes to raise Rs 3,300 cr

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources sells stake worth Rs 1,737 crore

Metalbook targets $200 million ARR by FY24, plans IPO in 4-5 years

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund launches fund on manufacturing theme

Tata group considering spinoff of battery business Agratas Energy Storage

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RECPower Sectorenergy sector

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story