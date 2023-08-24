Home / Companies / News / Rel Retail aims to raise Rs 3K cr via InvIt for warehouse, logistics biz

Rel Retail aims to raise Rs 3K cr via InvIt for warehouse, logistics biz

The trust's portfolio consists of over 60 warehouses across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) established by India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries (RIL), has filed its draft placement memorandum to raise Rs 3,048 crore via a privately-placed InvIT.

Intelligent Supply houses RIL's Retail arm's warehousing and logistics infrastructure.
 
The funds raised by the InvIT will be used for the acquisition of warehousing and logistics-related assets through a special purpose vehicle.

The trust's portfolio consists of over 60 warehouses across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The warehousing facilities within the trust will comprise 64 warehouses across 34 cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Each of these warehouses occupies an area of more than 100,000 square feet and requires an investment of more than Rs 25 crore, as specified under the Harmonised List, according to the draft.

“Demand for warehousing and logistics assets is anticipated to be resilient in the near future, owing to occupiers adopting a multi-polar supply chain strategy and the continuing government push to improve logistics infrastructure and investments,” the draft noted.

“While demand for warehousing space did witness a dip in calendar year 2020, the annual demand has consistently shown an upward trend since then. During calendar year 2022, the demand was recorded at 31.6 million square feet, almost matching the pre-Covid peak, and is expected to rise to between 32 and 35 million square feet during calendar year for  2023 across the top eight key warehouse markets,” it added.

Also Read

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

Cold chain startup Celcius raises Rs 100 crore from IvyCap, others

Stocks to Watch: Torrent Pharma, Cipla, TVS Supply Chain, Titan, AdaniTotal

Antfin likely to sell 3.6% stake in Paytm through block deal on Friday

Microsoft proposes Indian government create a license regime for AI

Adani Group touts enough cash, profit to service debts in coming decade

Adani Group touts enough cash, profit to service debts in coming decade

HDFC Bank, Marriott Bonvoy to launch co-branded hotel credit card

Topics :Reliance Industriessupply chain finance

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflows

Diesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade

Next Story