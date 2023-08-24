Rel Retail aims to raise Rs 3K cr via InvIt for warehouse, logistics biz

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) established by India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries (RIL), has filed its draft placement memorandum to raise Rs 3,048 crore via a privately-placed InvIT.

Intelligent Supply houses RIL's Retail arm's warehousing and logistics infrastructure.



The funds raised by the InvIT will be used for the acquisition of warehousing and logistics-related assets through a special purpose vehicle.

The trust's portfolio consists of over 60 warehouses across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The warehousing facilities within the trust will comprise 64 warehouses across 34 cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Each of these warehouses occupies an area of more than 100,000 square feet and requires an investment of more than Rs 25 crore, as specified under the Harmonised List, according to the draft.

“Demand for warehousing and logistics assets is anticipated to be resilient in the near future, owing to occupiers adopting a multi-polar supply chain strategy and the continuing government push to improve logistics infrastructure and investments,” the draft noted.

“While demand for warehousing space did witness a dip in calendar year 2020, the annual demand has consistently shown an upward trend since then. During calendar year 2022, the demand was recorded at 31.6 million square feet, almost matching the pre-Covid peak, and is expected to rise to between 32 and 35 million square feet during calendar year for 2023 across the top eight key warehouse markets,” it added.