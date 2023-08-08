Home / Companies / News / Reliance bags contract for Meghalaya universal health insurance scheme

Reliance bags contract for Meghalaya universal health insurance scheme

The ICL will be implementing the Megha Health Insurance Scheme and the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana phase 6

Press Trust of India Shillong
Health Insurance

Aug 08 2023
Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd on Tuesday said they have been awarded the contract for the implementation of Meghalaya's health insurance for citizens.

The ICL will be implementing the Megha Health Insurance Scheme and the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana phase 6.

"The contract is awarded after a competitive bidding process, in whichICL emerged as the successful bidder to implement a revised MHIS 6 scheme in convergence with PMJAY, providing an insurance cover of Rs 5,30,000 for all eligible beneficiaries on a family floater basis,"ICL said in a statement here.

It stated that the state government has decided to review the Health Benefits Package and other terms in the Insurance Contract of MHIS 6 and will cover over 7 lakh families in Meghalaya, providing them with comprehensive health insurance coverage that will meet their secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, outpatient care, diagnostic tests, and follow-up care.

ICL CEO Rakesh Jain said, "We are honoured to partner with the Government of Meghalaya in this noble initiative of providing universal health coverage to the citizens of Meghalaya under the Megha Health Insurance Scheme and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)-Phase 6."

He said "the company firmly believes that with the help of this contract, we will be supporting the state in bridging the much-needed gap of quality healthcare within the region, while increasing health insurance awareness and strengthening our foothold in the Northeast region."

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said the Government of Meghalaya developed a universal health insurance scheme for the state by improvising on the structural framework of the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY).

The scheme provides coverage to all residents of the state apart from those who are employed by the state and central governments, she said.

First Published: Aug 08 2023

