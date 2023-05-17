Home / Companies / News / NCLT to hear Spicejet insolvency plea on May 25 as talks with lessor fail

NCLT to hear Spicejet insolvency plea on May 25 as talks with lessor fail

Tribunal gives SpiceJet a week to respond to Dublin-based Aircastle, which sought initiation of insolvency proceedings against the airline under IBC over unpaid dues of Rs 49 crore

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
NCLT to hear Spicejet insolvency plea on May 25 as talks with lessor fail

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi on Wednesday has given Spicejet a week to file a reply on a plea by airline’s lessor Aircastle over unpaid dues of Rs 49-odd crore.
The tribunal told both parties to 'be prepared with a resolution or be prepared for arguments on insolvency' in the next hearing on May 25.

The bench has also told them to work towards resolving the issue.
Aircastle said the settlement talks with the airline had not yielded any results as the offer by the airline was unacceptable.

Dublin-based Aircastle moved the NCLT seeking the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the airline under Section 9 (application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process by the operational creditor) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.  
A two-member Principal bench of President Ramalingam Sudhakar and Member Avinash K Srivastava had issued a notice to Spicejet on May 8 to file their reply.

Commenting on the case, a Spicejet spokesperson had said, “In the Aircastle issue, notice was issued in the normal course. There was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised the fact that parties are under settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same.”
According to the NCLT website, two more petitions for insolvency resolution proceedings against SpiceJet are pending. The plea by Willis Lease Finance Corporation was filed on April 12 and the one by Acres Buildwell Private Ltd was filed on February 4.

Also Read

NCLT sends notice to SpiceJet on lessor's insolvency plea, seeks reply

Lessor Aircastle files case against SpiceJet to initiate insolvency process

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Hyundai ties up with Shell to install 60 kW fast chargers at 36 dealerships

Suzlon bags 99-MW wind energy project from Vibrant Energy for 33 generators

IKEA, HDFC to launch financing options to make products more affordable

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report

Topics :NCLTSpiceJetinsolvent companies

First Published: May 17 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story