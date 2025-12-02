Home / Companies / News / Reliance completes merger of Star Television Productions with Jiostar

Reliance completes merger of Star Television Productions with Jiostar

JioStar is the joint venture created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney in November 2024

Reliance Industries, RIL
STPL owns the STAR' brand and licenses it to group companies
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:22 AM IST
Reliance Industries has completed the merger of Star Television Productions Ltd (STPL), a subsidiary of the company, with Jiostar, according to regulatory updates.

On November 14, 2024, Reliance had intimated about the scheme of arrangement for the merger of STPL with Star India, now known as Jiostar India, another subsidiary of the company.

"Jiostar has, on November 30, 2025 at 6:09 pm (IST), informed the Company that the said scheme has become effective from November 30, 2025, and STPL stands merged with Jiostar," Reliance Industries Ltd informed in a regulatory filing.

STPL owns the STAR' brand and licenses it to group companies.

JioStar is the joint venture created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney in November 2024. The combined company was valued at $8.5 billion.

It is the country's leading media and entertainment platform and had reported revenues of Rs 7,232 crore in the September quarter along with a profit after tax of Rs 1,322 crore.

It had launched JioHotstar after the merger of two leading OTT platforms -- JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar --in February this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Reliance JioReliance IndustriesmergersMerger and Acquisition

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

