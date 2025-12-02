Reliance completes merger of Star Television Productions with Jiostar

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Reliance Industries has completed the merger of Star Television Productions Ltd (STPL), a subsidiary of the company, with Jiostar, according to regulatory updates.

On November 14, 2024, Reliance had intimated about the scheme of arrangement for the merger of STPL with Star India, now known as Jiostar India, another subsidiary of the company.

"Jiostar has, on November 30, 2025 at 6:09 pm (IST), informed the Company that the said scheme has become effective from November 30, 2025, and STPL stands merged with Jiostar," Reliance Industries Ltd informed in a regulatory filing.

STPL owns the STAR' brand and licenses it to group companies.