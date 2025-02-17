Reliance Consumer's Campa partners with JioStar as co-sponsor of IPL 2025

Campa, the soft drink brand from Reliance Consumer Products, announced its partnership with JioStar as the "co-powered by" sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which kicks off on March 21. This partnership will cover both TV and digital platforms.

In a statement today, Reliance Consumer Products said this partnership will help expand Campa’s brand presence across Star Sports Network, including in regional languages, and JioStar’s streaming platform, JioHotstar. Apart from this, Reliance Consumer Products will also debut its new products, Raskik Gluco Energy and Spinner, in IPL 2025, the statement said.

"Our partnership with JioStar for Tata IPL is a natural extension of our long-standing commitment to cricket,” said Ketan Mody, chief operating officer, Reliance Consumer Products. “By securing exclusive co-powered sponsorship across TV and digital, we are amplifying our presence on India's biggest stage. With a portfolio of total beverage offerings, this collaboration not only expands Campa’s footprint but also offers an exciting opportunity to engage with millions of cricket fans, driving brand loyalty and enthusiasm across the nation for our entire portfolio of beverages."

In the last two years, Campa has been an active partner with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and multiple IPL teams separately. “With the beverage season in full swing, this partnership promises to accelerate Campa’s journey and further solidify its connection with consumers nationwide,” the company said.

Ishan Chatterjee, head of business, sports revenue, SMB, and creator, JioStar, said that this partnership strengthens its shared commitment to delivering high-impact brand engagement during the country’s biggest cricketing spectacle.

The partnership is divided into two parts. Campa will take centre stage on TV, and Campa Energy will be promoted through digital platforms to ensure maximum brand exposure. Additionally, branded moments will be seamlessly integrated into key match segments with CGI activations and innovative digital experiences, amplifying fan engagement, the company said in a statement.