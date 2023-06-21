Reliance Consumer takes its staples brand 'Independence' to North India



The products are now available to consumers across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, RCP said in a release. Reliance Consumer Products (RCP), the FMCG arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRV) announced on Wednesday the expansion of its consumer-packaged goods brand ‘INDEPENDENCE’ to North India.



According to a source in the know, the brand has tested select products from the brand in some South markets. The source also added that the company is now focused on enhancing its supply chain across the country for all its products. The brand was first launched in Gujarat towards the end of 2022 and its product portfolio includes staples like edible oils, grains, pulses and packaged foods and other items for daily needs, processed foods like glucose biscuits and energy toffee and other daily essentials items.



The company is collaborating with trade partners and manufacturers as well. “A large cross section of the Indian population is looking for a dependable consumer goods brand that offers a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices and ‘INDEPENDENCE’ aims to fill that gap,” RCP said in its release.