Reliance Consumer takes soft drink brand Campa Cola to UAE market

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, on Tuesday announced the launch of its soft drink brand Campa Cola in the UAE at the ongoing Gulfood, the world's largest F&B sourcing event.

Campa Cola, which has disrupted the Indian beverages industry, is being launched in the UAE with partner Agthia Group, one of the region's leading food & beverage (F&B) companies, according to a joint statement.

"This debut marks RCPL's first entry into the United Arab Emirates and reaffirms its long-term commitment to the region," it said.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) entered into the soft drink market after acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 and later reintroduced it in 2023.

Commenting on the development RCPL COO Ketan Mody said:"We are excited to enter the UAE market with Campa, a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago. We are investing for the long term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. We have a track record of delivering innovative and global quality products at affordable prices to customers." He further said the launch of Campa Cola will introduce a new wave of fans across all consumers in the UAE and spark nostalgia amongst Indian expats connecting them to their roots. Gulfood 2025 is being held from February 17-21.

Agthia's CEO Alan Smith said:"This iconic brand holds deep nostalgia for many, and we believe it will strongly resonate with the significant Indian expatriate community in the UAE, and, local consumers alike. With our robust distribution network and market expertise, we're excited to reintroduce Campa Cola to a new generation of consumers in the UAE.

Agthia Group PJSC is a Abu Dhabi-based locally listed F&B company. It is a part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.