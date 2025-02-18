NTPC pays additional Rs 2,424 cr interim dividend to shareholders for FY25

State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said it has paid an additional Rs 2,424 crore of interim dividend to its shareholders in the financial year ending March 2025.

This is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 2,424 crore paid in November 2024, NTPC said in a statement. ALSO READ: NTPC to invest $62 bn in 30 GW nuclear power expansion over 20 years

The Rs 2,424 crore dividend paid on February 18 is 25 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The total dividend paid by the company during the ongoing fiscal has reached Rs 8,000 crore, which includes the final dividend of Rs 3,152 crore for the financial year 2023-24 paid in September 2024.

This is the 32nd consecutive year that NTPC has paid dividend.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing one-fourth of the country's power requirements.

The company has an installed capacity of over 77 GW, with an additional capacity of 29.5 GW under construction, including 9.6 GW of renewable energy capacity. The company is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

Besides, NTPC has ventured into various new business areas, including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen solutions.