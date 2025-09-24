Home / Companies / News / Reliance Consumer to invest ₹1,156 cr for manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Reliance Consumer to invest ₹1,156 cr for manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

This facility will span 60 acres and focus on multi-product manufacturing, from regional snacks to biscuits, spices to atta, edible oil and much more

Reliance Consumer Products Limited will invest Rs 1,156 crore to set up an integrated manufacturing facility.
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
Reliance Consumer Products Limited will invest Rs 1,156 crore to set up an integrated manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said.

TRB Rajaa announced the deal on X and wrote, "Another FMCG major chooses Tamil Nadu! Reliance Consumer Products Limited has chosen Tamil Nadu for its next big unit. The company will invest Rs 1,156 crore to set up an integrated manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park!"

He added that the facility spanning 60 acres will generate 2,000 jobs in the next five years.

"This facility will span 60 acres and focus on multi-product manufacturing, from regional snacks to biscuits, spices to atta, edible oil and much more. Over the next 5 years, it will generate 2,000 local jobs for TN," he wrote.

Lauding Chief Minister MK Stalin's leadership, he added, "Under the Dravidian Model leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Thiru. MK Stalin avargal, we continue to attract marquee national FMCG players into the state, and there is no major sector we aren't leaving untapped."

Earlier, in a major boost to Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape, two Central Government Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, are set to invest a combined Rs 30,000 crore to establish state-of-the-art Greenfield commercial shipyards in the state.

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared this on a social media post, which said MoUs will generate 55,000 jobs and mark Tamil Nadu's significant rise as a global hub for shipbuilding and maritime innovation.

"Cochin Shipyard Ltd: Rs 15,000 crore investment | 10,000 jobs (4,000 direct, 6,000 indirect) in Phase 1. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd: Rs 15,000 crore investment | 45,000 jobs (5,000 direct, 40,000 indirect)," the BJP leader added in the post, sharing the details of the development.

"Together, these two Ultra Mega MoUs will generate 55,000 jobs and mark Tamil Nadu's rise as a global hub for shipbuilding and maritime innovation. This is not just investment -- it's a wave of growth, sustainability, and opportunity for the future. Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your vision and unwavering support for Tamil Nadu's progress," the X post added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

