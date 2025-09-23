Monin invests ₹350 crore in Hyderabad plant, eyes ₹450 crore turnover

France-based artisanal syrup maker Monin’s domestic arm has invested about Rs 350 crore in its first Indian facility at Sangareddy near Hyderabad. The company aims to triple its volumes and reach a turnover of Rs 450 crore by FY26 from Rs 150 crore in 2021.

Germain Araud, managing director of Monin India, said the facility will span 40 acres and is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2026.

“As a first, we are setting up a state-of-the-art facility in India near Hyderabad in Sangareddy district. We have made a capital expenditure of Rs 350 crore and acquired a large land parcel. The unit is slated to be fully operational by Q2 2026. We believe in keeping quality and quantity available to customers. Our focus is to ensure availability of both. The objective is to be ‘glocal’—bringing Indian flavours back into the portfolio with a touch of French,” he said.

The facility will have a Phase-1 unit comprising two lines: one for syrups, with end-to-end production in India, and another for crush and purée bottling. Founded in 1912 by Georges Monin in France, the brand entered India in 2019 and has since built a network of over 100 distribution channels. Around 90 per cent of its portfolio caters to B2B clients such as restaurants and cafés, with partners including Tim Hortons and Starbucks. Monin has two experience studios in India—Delhi and Bengaluru—opened in 2021 and 2023, respectively. It plans to expand the concept to Hyderabad, followed by Kolkata, in the coming years.