Reliance eyes integrated energy role as O2C leads transformation: Ambani

Speaking at Reliance Industries’ 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said the group’s oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business is not merely a legacy business but the backbone of Reliance’s transformation into an integrated energy company, positioned for the next decade of global energy evolution.

Global energy market complexity

Ambani highlighted that the past year brought extraordinary complexity in global energy markets. “Supply chain disruptions, trade shifts, and petrochemical overcapacity posed major challenges,” he said.

Reliance’s performance edge

Despite these challenges, Reliance delivered industry-leading performance, Ambani noted. He said the success rests on advantages unique to the group: