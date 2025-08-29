RIL sets up Reliance Intelligence, partners Google to transform AI in India

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Mukesh Ambani announced on Friday the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary named Reliance Intelligence, dedicated to enhancing artificial intelligence in India. He said that Reliance Intelligence will bring global companies to India and deliver trusted and easy-to-use AI solutions for consumers, small businesses, enterprises, and sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture. It will also serve as a hub for world-class researchers, engineers, designers, and product builders, turning ideas into innovations and creating solutions for India and the world.

He also announced that Reliance is partnering with Google to transform its businesses, including energy, retail, telecom and financial services, using AI. To support this AI adoption, the companies are establishing a Jamnagar Cloud region, which will bring world-class AI and compute from Google Cloud, powered by clean energy from Reliance, and connected by Jio's advanced network. Through this collaboration, Reliance aims to combine its ability to build world-class assets at scale with Google’s leading cloud and AI technologies.

During the AGM, the Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet and Google, Sundar Pichai, said, "India has always been a special place to Google. It is home to some of the world's most dynamic businesses, a thriving start-up ecosystem, and incredible amounts of creativity and ambition." Pichai said that Google has long been investing in India's digital future, and the partnership with Reliance and Jio has been an important part of how the company does that. "Our work together over the last decade has helped bring affordable internet access to millions, helping to power India's digital revolution. And now we are building on this to help shape the next leap with AI," he said.

The AI opportunity in India is extraordinary, Pichai said, adding that it will transform every industry and organisation – from the largest enterprises to the smallest kirana store. India-focused AI joint venture with Meta The company also announced an India-focused AI joint venture with Meta to deliver enterprise-ready solutions. "As Reliance's largest public cloud partner, Google Cloud is not only powering the company's mission-critical workloads, but we are also innovating with you on advanced AI initiatives. And with Reliance and the Jio ecosystem, we are excited to put AI into the hands of more people and businesses so they can do extraordinary things," Pichai said.

Addressing the AGM, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said, "At Meta, we want to deliver personal superintelligence to everyone. We believe that this technology has the potential to bring a new era of personal empowerment to people, so that they have greater agency to improve the world in all of the directions that they choose." Stating his excitement about the partnership, Zuckerberg said that the move is a key step towards ensuring that everyone has access to AI and superintelligence. "Meta and Reliance are going to deliver our open-source AI models to Indian businesses to help them fuel their work. With Llama, we have seen how AI can amplify human potential, boosting productivity, inspiring creativity, and accelerating innovation. And now, with Reliance's reach and scale, we can bring this to every corner of India," said Zuckerberg.