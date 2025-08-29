Home / Companies / News / Global GDP has potential to reach $500 trn in 25-30 years: Mukesh Ambani

Global GDP has potential to reach $500 trn in 25-30 years: Mukesh Ambani

Ambani said that Reliance is positioning itself as a deeptech company through its breakthroughs in clean energy, genomics, and artificial intelligence

Mukesh Ambani
Chaiman Mukesh Ambani speaks at Reliance Industries’ 48th AGM on Friday, August 29, 2025
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Mukesh Ambani on Friday said that the global gross domestic product (GDP) is at $110 trillion and has the potential of reaching $500 trillion in 25-30 years. While addressing the shareholders during the 48th annual general meeting (AGM), Ambani said that this presents a great opportunity to end poverty globally.
 
In his address, Ambani said that RIL is positioning itself as a deeptech company through its breakthroughs in clean energy, genomics, and artificial intelligence (AI). Ambani also said AI is the Kamdhenu of our age. The Kamdhenu cow is a mythical, divine, wish-fulfilling cow in Hinduism, considered the mother of all cattle and a symbol of wealth and abundance.
 
Highlighting the global uncertainty, Ambani called for dialogue over discord among the world leaders. "When nations work together, trade flows," he said.
 
Ambani also said that the RIL workforce has increased beyond 600,000 and is likely to reach 1 million in the next few years. 
Sharing details of the financial performance of the group, Ambani said RIL delivered record consolidated revenue of ₹10,71,174 crore ($125.3 billion), becoming India's first-ever company to cross $125 billion in annual revenues, despite multiple challenges.
 
During the same period, the company's Ebitda stood at ₹1,83,422 crore ($21.5 billion) and net profit grew to ₹81,309 crore ($9.5 billion). 
 
Reliance's exports were ₹2,83,719 crore ($33.2 billion), contributing 7.6 per cent of India's total merchandise exports. "RIL remains the single largest contributor to the national exchequer, contributing ₹2,10,269 crore ($24.6 billion) in FY25," Ambani said. In the last six years, Reliance's contribution to the national exchequer crossed ₹10 trillion ($117.0 billion).
 
The company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending increased to ₹2,156 crore ($252 million) in FY25. "Our cumulative CSR expenditure over the last three years has crossed ₹5,000 crore ($585 million). This is a clear reflection of our unwavering commitment towards creating a societal impact," said Ambani. 
Topics :RILMukesh AmbaniReliance IndustriesBS Web Reportsglobal growthCorporate social responsibility

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

