Home / Companies / News / Reliance General Insurance, OLA Electric to enhance 2W customer experience

Under this alliance, both companies will aim to transform the total ownership of OLA customers

BS Web Team New Delhi
OLA Electric

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Reliance General Insurance, a private general insurance company, announced its partnership of the tie-up of extended warranty products with OLA Electric.

The extended warranty product helps address customer concerns on battery life and performance. The battery cover protects the battery life beyond three years of the manufacturer warranty till the fourth and fifth year, and provides performance coverage for up to 60,000 km. 

"The comprehensive cover offers coverage for EV components such as motor, controller, charger, and battery," the company said in a press release.

Anand Singhi, chief distribution officer at Reliance General Insurance, said, "With the combined strengths of Reliance General Insurance and OLA Electric, this collaboration is set to expand the depth of insurance penetration within the large audience base of two-wheeler EV enthusiasts. The product offers an umbrella protection to meet the diverse needs of OLA electric vehicle owners...”

Ankush Agrawal, chief business officer at OLA Electric, said, "Our partnership with Reliance General Insurance is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers..."

Topics :Reliance GroupOla Electric MobilityOlaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

