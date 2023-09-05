Higher growth, margin expansion likely to drive further gains for Emami

The stock of consumer major Emami has corrected 3 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 546.25 scaled on August 23. After underperforming the Nifty Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) index for a long period, the stock is now doing a catch-up and is up over 13 per cent in the past one month. It has been on an uptrend since its March lows, gaining about 54 per cent in this period, which has helped the stock narrow its underperformance vis-a-vis the sector index seen over the past one year. The recent gains for the stock have been on the back of robust June quarter results, expectations of revenue growth and margin expansion going ahead, and reduction in promoter share pledge.

Overall growth for the company in the June quarter came in at 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), which was broadly in line with estimates. This is despite sales being dragged down by the sluggish performance of the summer portfolio. Excluding this, the domestic business growth was a robust 16 per cent. The summer portfolio declined by 5 per cent on account of unseasonal rains, with the Navratna range witnessing a fall of 8 per cent. Emami was, however, able to improve the sales growth of Dermicool by 9 per cent on the back of distribution initiatives.



Growth in the quarter was led by pain management (up 13 per cent Y-o-Y), healthcare (up 11 per cent) and antiseptic cream BoroPlus (up 19 per cent). On a low base, modern trade and e-commerce channels, which account for just under 10 per cent of sales, posted a growth of 45 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively, in the first quarter (Q1). The contribution to revenues increased by 510 basis points Y-o-Y. The company expects the two channels to grow by 15-20 per cent going ahead.

For financial year 24 (FY24), the company expects a revenue growth of 8-10 per cent with an operating profit margin expansion of 200-250 basis points, led by double-digit growth in international business, male grooming and healthcare segments. Easing input costs are expected to help boost its profitability.



Most brokerages have upgraded their operating profit estimates over the next two to three years due to expectations of a margin recovery. Say analysts led by Percy Panthaki of IIFL Research, "With a higher salience of rural and mass-end discretionary products, Emami has been impacted disproportionately in the high inflationary times. Moderation in the overall price index should therefore bode well for demand recovery for Emami." The brokerage, which has a buy rating, increased its operating profit estimates by 4-7 per cent over the FY24-26 period on account of margin recovery.

Nirmal Bang Research has also revised its operating profit margin by 7 per cent for FY24, given the continued sales momentum and the management guidance for 200-250 basis points margin expansion for the ongoing financial year.