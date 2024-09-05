Reliance Industries board approves bonus share issue in 1:1 ratio

India's Reliance Industries, the country's most valuable company, on Thursday approved a one-for-one issue of bonus shares and recommended an increase in authorised share capital.



The board recommended an increase in authorized share capital to Rs 50,000 crore ($5.96 billion) from 15,000 crore.



This is the oil-to-chemicals conglomerate's first bonus issue since 2017, when its stock price was roughly Rs 700.



Its stock price has more than quadrupled since then.



This will also be Reliance's sixth bonus issue since listing.



The bonus issue proposal was announced last week minutes before the company's annual general meeting where its chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance will more than double in size, with sales and profit doubling at its retail and telecom arms.

