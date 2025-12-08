Home / Companies / News / Reliance Infrastructure to build integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem

Reliance Infrastructure to build integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem

The facility will bridge large demand-supply gap as India will need 5560 GW of solar modules annually by 2030, while upstream capacity remains significantly short

solar, solar power, china
It will be a high-value, vertically integrated platform to reduce import dependence and strengthen India's clean energy security. Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group on Monday said its arm Reliance Infrastructure is setting up one of India's most advanced, fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystems spanning ingots, wafers, cells and modules.

According to an investors presentation of Reliance Infrastructure, the manufacturing facility will have next-gen technology.

The facility will bridge large demand-supply gap as India will need 5560 GW of solar modules annually by 2030, while upstream capacity remains significantly short.

It will be a high-value, vertically integrated platform to reduce import dependence and strengthen India's clean energy security.

It is establishing an end-to-end battery manufacturing ecosystem covering cell manufacturing, pack assembly and grid-scale containerised BESS (battery energy storage system)  As per the presentation, India's installed stationary storage base is less than 1 GWh today and will rise to 250 GWh by 2032. Domestic manufacturing currently meets less than 10 per cent of expected demand.

Reliance Group's another firm Reliance Power said in its investor presentation that Reliance NU Energies is powering the shift from plain-vanilla solar to hybrid and firm, round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Reliance InfrastructureReliance Groupsolar market

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

