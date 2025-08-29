Reliance Jio IPO set for mid-2026 debut; platform crosses 500 mn users

Reliance Jio will launch its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) by the first half of 2026, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the company’s 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday. The move, subject to necessary approvals, is expected to be one of India’s most significant stock market debuts.

“We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026,” Ambani said. “This IPO will showcase Jio’s capability to create value comparable to the world’s leading technology companies and offer a strong investment proposition.”

Jio crosses 500 million subscribers

Ambani also announced that Jio has surpassed the 500 million subscriber milestone. The subscriber base has risen from 488 million, as reported in Jio’s FY25 annual report. At the time of the total, 191 million users were from its 5G network, highlighting the rapid adoption of the latest telecom technology.

"Today, Jio serves over 500 million happy customers. To put that number into perspective, it is more than the combined population of the US, the UK, and France. This is not just a milestone in terms of scale. It is a testament to the deep and widespread trust that Jio has earned from every corner of India," Akash Ambani said. All this comes as Reliance Jio prepares to enter its 10th year of operations next week, marking a decade in India’s telecom sector. The company is now integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its ecosystem, offering services such as Gen-AI-enabled customer journeys, AI-powered diagnostics, and automation, aiming to make India the world’s first AI-native digital economy.

ALSO READ: RIL AGM LIVE: Reliance created $200 bn in value in 50 yrs, says Mukesh Ambani "From Gen-AI-enabled customer journeys to AI-powered diagnostics and automation, Jio is laying the foundation for India to become the world's first AI-native digital economy," Akash Ambani said. Media and entertainment: JioStar, JioHotstar Reliance’s streaming service, JioHotstar, attracted 600 million users within three months of launch, including 75 million connected TV households. With 300 million paying subscribers, Ambani called it the second-largest streaming platform in the world. ALSO READ: Reliance AGM highlights: 2026 Jio IPO, AI push with Google, Meta, and more "With a 34 per cent TV market share – equal to the next three networks combined – we are well on our path to serve a billion screens across mobile, TV, and connected devices," Akash Ambani said.