Home / Companies / News / Reliance Jio IPO set for mid-2026 debut; platform crosses 500 mn users

Reliance Jio IPO set for mid-2026 debut; platform crosses 500 mn users

At the 48th AGM, Mukesh Ambani said Jio will launch its IPO by mid-2026. The telco has crossed 500 million subscribers, unveiled AI-led services, and plans to expand internationally

Mukesh Ambani
Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks at Reliance Industries’ 48th AGM on Friday, August 29, 2025
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance Jio will launch its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) by the first half of 2026, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the company’s 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday. The move, subject to necessary approvals, is expected to be one of India’s most significant stock market debuts.
 
“We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026,” Ambani said. “This IPO will showcase Jio’s capability to create value comparable to the world’s leading technology companies and offer a strong investment proposition.”
 

Jio crosses 500 million subscribers

Ambani also announced that Jio has surpassed the 500 million subscriber milestone. The subscriber base has risen from 488 million, as reported in Jio’s FY25 annual report. At the time of the total, 191 million users were from its 5G network, highlighting the rapid adoption of the latest telecom technology.
 
"Today, Jio serves over 500 million happy customers. To put that number into perspective, it is more than the combined population of the US, the UK, and France. This is not just a milestone in terms of scale. It is a testament to the deep and widespread trust that Jio has earned from every corner of India," Akash Ambani said.
 
All this comes as Reliance Jio prepares to enter its 10th year of operations next week, marking a decade in India’s telecom sector.
 
The company is now integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its ecosystem, offering services such as Gen-AI-enabled customer journeys, AI-powered diagnostics, and automation, aiming to make India the world’s first AI-native digital economy.
 
"From Gen-AI-enabled customer journeys to AI-powered diagnostics and automation, Jio is laying the foundation for India to become the world's first AI-native digital economy," Akash Ambani said. 
 

Media and entertainment: JioStar, JioHotstar

Reliance’s streaming service, JioHotstar, attracted 600 million users within three months of launch, including 75 million connected TV households. With 300 million paying subscribers, Ambani called it the second-largest streaming platform in the world.
 
"With a 34 per cent TV market share – equal to the next three networks combined – we are well on our path to serve a billion screens across mobile, TV, and connected devices," Akash Ambani said. 
 

Jio to reach international markets

Looking beyond domestic markets, Jio intends to take its technology and services to international markets through strategic partnerships. 
 
“As we look ahead, Jio's journey will progress beyond India. Our innovative technologies will now be deployed globally, ready to solve global challenges... With strategic partnerships and a clear roadmap, we will take Jio's services to the rest of the world, creating value for partners and shareholders alike," Akash Ambani said.
 
"I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors," Mukesh Ambani added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PFC, JBIC sign ₹3,500 cr loan pact to fund clean energy projects in India

Shift seen towards premium, wellness-led products in Chennai: Amazon

India to lead in AI, frugal engineering to solve real issues: Nilekani

IPO-bound NephroPlus expands ops in Philippines, acquires 5 more clinics

Samvardhana Motherson to buy 81% stake in Japan's Yutaka Giken for $184 mn

Topics :Reliance JioMukesh AmbaniReliance Industries AGMRIL AGMBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story