Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start; Asian stocks trade mixed, RIL AGM in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs remained net sellers for the fourth straight day on Thursday. So far this year, global funds have sold ₹1.2 trillion, according to NSDL
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE today, Friday, August 29, 2025: Bulls in the domestic equity markets will look to break the two-day rout on Friday, as traders brace for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of India's biggest company by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries.
The GIFT Nifty was up 16 points, or 0.06 per cent, as of 7:40 AM.
Stocks in Asia trade mixed, even as Wall Street surged to another high on positive economic data. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.33 per cent while South Korea's fell 0.17 per cent, weighing on the MSCI AC Asia Pacific index.
China's equity market will be in focus as traders await earnings from top companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Co. and BYD Co. Goldman Sachs strategists raised their 12-month target for the CSI 300 Index to 4,900 from 4,500, Bloomberg reported.
Overnight, the US stock market hit another high after data showed the economy expanded faster than initially estimated. The S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 0.32 per cent and 0.53 per cent higher, respectively. ALSO READ | Stocks of domestic-facing firms lag despite tariff-related hedge calls
Domestic cues
India will release the GDP data for the April-June quarter and the fiscal deficit for April-July. Apart from this, traders will also track the weekly foreign exchange reserves data, post-market hours
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Oil & Natural Gas Corp., SBI Life Insurance, IndusInd Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Gail India, and SBI Cards are among the companies to hold their annual shareholders’ meetings today.
Nifty levels to watch
For day traders, 24,600 is a key level on Nifty, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities. Staying below this could drag the index to 24,350–24,300, while a move above 24,600 may extend the pullback towards the 20-day SMA at 24,725 and possibly 24,800, he said.
IPOs today
In the mainboard IPO space, the issues of Vikran Engineering and Anlon Healthcare will enter the final day. In the SME IPO segment, IPOs of Current Infraprojects and Sattva Engineering Construction will enter their final day, while Oval Projects Engineering will see the second day of bidding.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets remain stable on strong fundamentals: NSE CEO Chauhan
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets remain well-anchored on the strength of the country's fundamentals - a sustained high economic growth rate, robust savings pools, strong banking balance sheets, a reform-driven agenda, and a rapid wave of digitisation, NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said on Thursday. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the top stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here is the list of stocks to watch during today’s trading session:
Adani group stocks: The group’s trailing twelve-month (TTM) Ebitda increased almost 10 per cent from the previous year to Rs 90,572 crore.
IndiGo: The DGCA accepted extending the wet lease of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines for another six months from September 1.
Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., operator of Nykaa, is expanding overseas business operations in an attempt to take on global cosmetics giants outside of its home market.
CLICK HERE for the complete list
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks of domestic-facing firms lag despite tariff-related hedge calls
Stock Market LIVE Updates: To protect against US President Donald Trump's tariff shock, analysts have been suggesting investors look at stocks of domestic-focused companies rather than export-oriented units to minimise losses. However, in August so far (initial tariff kicked in on August 7), gauges of domestic-focused companies in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), realty, private and public sector banks have been muted. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL AGM: Expectations, stock historical performance, strategy decoded
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's biggest company by market capitalisation is expected to spell out details on its plans to double the overall business by 2030. However, historical data show that RIL stock has mostly taken a hit in the one-week and one-month period post the AGM. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Primary market activity today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the main board category, IPOs of Anlon Healthcare and Vikran Engineering will enter their last day of subscription.
In the SME category, IPOs of Sugs Lloyd, Snehaa Organics, and Abril Paper Tech will open for bidding. The basis of allotment of Globtier Infotech and NIS Management IPOs will be finalised.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets traded mixed, with mainland China’s CSI 300 up 0.12 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.39 per cent. However, South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.04 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei also slipped 0.39 per cent after the Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI) climbed 2.5 per cent from a year earlier. The country’s unemployment rate also eased to 2.3 per cent in July, down from 2.5 per cent the previous month.
Overnight, Wall Street indices, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, notched record high closes after Nvidia's quarterly report fell short of investors' high expectations but confirmed that spending related to artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure remains strong.
7:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
Topics : Stock Market Today MARKETS LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets insights Domestic markets Asian markets US markets Gift Nifty Trump tariffs Reliance Industries AGM stock market trading MARKET WRAP
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 7:52 AM IST