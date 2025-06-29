Home / Companies / News / Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal eyes aviation segment with LAT Aerospace

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal eyes aviation segment with LAT Aerospace

Goyal's bet on the aviation venture could redefine regional air travel in India which is at a nascent stage, as uncertainty remains over regulatory clearance

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal
Deepinder Goyal, who co-founded food delivery platform Zomato, is now eyeing the regional air travel segment with LAT Aerospace. (Source/X)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Deepinder Goyal, who co-founded food delivery platform Zomato, is now eyeing the regional air travel segment with LAT Aerospace, according to a LinkedIn post by the aerospace startup co-founder Surobhi Das.

Goyal's bet on the aviation venture could redefine regional air travel in India which is at a nascent stage, as uncertainty remains over regulatory clearance, technological capability and public adoption.

"While building Zomato and flying across India, Deepinder and I kept circling back to the same question: Why is regional air travel still so broken - expensive, infrequent and mostly out of reach unless you live in a metro? India has 450 + airstrips - but only 150 see commercial flights. That means nearly two-thirds of our aviation potential is being wasted. Meanwhile, millions in Tier 2 and 3 cities spend hours - sometimes days - traveling by road or rail," Das said in the post.

Outlining the vision behind building LAT Aerospace, Surobhi further stated, "Think buses in the sky -- affordable, high-frequency, and designed to connect the places the airline industry overlooked. Our aircraft will take off and land in compact "air-stops" -- no bigger than a parking lot -- built closer to where people live. "No chaos. No security lines. Just walk in and fly".

Topics :Deepinder GoyalZomatoAviation

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

