Reliance to set up carbon fibre facility in Gujarat, support green growth

Photo: Bloomberg
PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said his company Reliance will set up India's first and world-class carbon fibre facility at Hazira.
 
Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit here, Ambani said Reliance was, is, and will always remain a Gujarati company.

"Reliance has invested over USD 150 billion (12 trillion) in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in last just 10 years. Of this, more than one third has been invested in Gujarat alone," he said.
 
He said Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in green growth. "We will help Gujarat's target to meet half of its energy needs through renewables by 2030." Reliance started building the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. This will generate a large number of green jobs and enable production of green products and materials that will make Gujarat the leading exporter of such goods and the company is ready to roll this out in the second half of 2024 itself, he said.
 
Reliance Jio completed the fastest roll-out of 5G infrastructure anywhere in the world.
For India's bid for 2036 Olympics, Reliance and Reliance Foundation will join forces with several other partners in Gujarat to improve the education, sports and skills infrastructure that will nurture the champions of tomorrow in various Olympics sports, he said.
 
"No power on earth can stop India from becoming a 35 trillion-dollar economy by 2047. And I see Gujarat alone will become a 3-trillion dollar economy by then," he added.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

