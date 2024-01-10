14 potential resolution applicants line up for Essel Group's Siti Networks

Reliance Jio's Hathway Digital and Hinduja Group's Indusind Media and Communication are among the fourteen companies who have made it to the list of 14 potential resolution applicants for the beleaguered Essel Group entity Siti Networks Limited, according to people close to the matter.

Hathway Digital and Indusind Media and Communication did not wish to comment on the development. The fourteen companies in the list of PRAs - potential resolution applicants - are expected to submit their resolution plans by January 17. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Siti Networks Limited is a multi-system operator and wired broadband service provider. It has a network of more than 33,000 kilometres of optical fibre and coaxial cable. It provides its cable services in India to around 580 locations, reaching over 11.55 million digital viewers.



“Acquiring Siti Networks would give a big boost to inorganic growth expansion for companies, especially given the company’s strong presence in the eastern market. Their fibre optic business too has valuable assets to offer,” a senior advisor said.

On November 30, 2022, the Siti Network had issued a statement where it pegged the amount overdue at Rs 1,173 crore to seven lenders — including Rs 279 crore to Housing Finance Development Corporation, Rs 269 crore to Axis Bank, Rs 156 crore to IndusInd Bank, and Rs 147 crore to IDBI Bank. These lenders had provided the firm with term loans and working capital facilities with interest rates varying from 9 to 13 per cent.



The fourth meeting of the Committee of Creditors of Siti Networks Limited was held on December 15, 2023, the company had informed the stock exchanges.

“During the meeting, the Resolution Professional presented and discussed with the CoC members, inter alia, CIRP related updates viz. CIRP timelines, claims, business operations, and resolution process update,” the company said.

Siti Network continued to incur losses in the first half of the financial year 2022-23 (H1FY23), and it had negative working capital and negative net worth as of September 30. On a consolidated basis, it booked a loss of Rs 145.4 crore on revenues of Rs 683.9 crore in H1FY23. In FY22, it reported consolidated losses of Rs 260.9 crore on revenues of Rs 1,460.8 crore.