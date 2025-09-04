Home / Companies / News / RIL refining margins to stay firm on Russian crude advantage, say analysts

RIL refining margins to stay firm on Russian crude advantage, say analysts

Reliance's refining margins are set to remain elevated as Russian crude imports support cost advantage, with Goldman Sachs and JM Financial projecting firm growth

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries
Reliance’s import advantage has translated into strong refining margins relative to peers. Photo: Bloomberg
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:48 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd.’s refining earnings are set to remain elevated, supported by its position as India’s largest importer of Russian crude and favourable global supply dynamics, according to analysts at JM Financial and Goldman Sachs.
 
Data from Bloomberg/Kpler show Reliance consistently imported more Russian barrels than any other Indian refiner over the past eight months. In August 2025, Reliance bought about 664,000 barrels per day, well ahead of Indian Oil Corp. at 341,000 barrels and Nayara Energy at 229,000 barrels. Bharat Petroleum took 133,000 barrels a day, while Hindustan Petroleum imported just 28,000 barrels. Reliance’s purchases peaked at 746,000 barrels a day in June, underscoring its dominant sourcing position.
 
This scale has strengthened Reliance’s refining economics, as Russian crude is typically priced at a discount to global benchmarks. In a note, JM Financial said the oil-to-chemicals division will continue to act as a stable profit driver, backed by “healthy cracks and stable throughput,” with global constraints underpinning margins.
 
Goldman Sachs highlighted a favourable cycle, projecting “upcycle refining margins driven by favourable crude feedstock dynamics like strong non-OPEC supply and tightening global refining supply-demand (1.3 million barrels per day of permanent capacity closures globally over 2025–26).” The bank forecast Reliance’s Ebitda growth will accelerate to 16 per cent in FY26 from 2 per cent in FY25, with refining contributing alongside retail and Jio.
 
Reliance’s import advantage has translated into strong refining margins relative to peers. Reliance reported a gross refining margin of $8.5 a barrel in FY2025, compared with Indian Oil at $4.8 a barrel, BPCL at $6.8 a barrel, and HPCL at $5.7 a barrel. Over the past year, Reliance’s margins have consistently outperformed BPCL and HPCL and remained broadly competitive with Indian Oil.
 
At its annual meeting in August, Reliance reiterated its diversification push into consumer products, retail, telecom, and new energy. Yet analysts said refining remains at the core of its financial strength. JM Financial underscored that Reliance’s margins will stay elevated in the near term, while Goldman Sachs noted refining will be a key contributor to earnings momentum across the next fiscal cycle.
 
Both brokerages highlighted potential risks, including weaker refining and chemical spreads, lower-than-expected retail margins, project delays, and higher capex.
 
With global supply tightening and discounted Russian crude flows sustaining its cost advantage, Reliance is positioned to maintain refining profitability ahead of most domestic peers, the brokerages said.
 
Russia, which previously held a negligible share of India’s oil imports, has accounted for 37 per cent of the world’s third-largest oil consumer’s purchases this year, according to Kpler data. India took advantage of a $20 a barrel discount on a delivered basis after Europe halted purchases in the wake of the Ukraine war. However, the discounts have narrowed to a tenth of that as sanctions tightened, Bloomberg reported.
 
In a television interview, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan advocated the need to re-impose windfall tax to support Indian exporters who are hit by a 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States government. In December last year, the Indian government had scrapped a windfall tax on Indian refiners.
 
“Given that there is now a cost to buying Russian oil falling on our small and medium exporters (for example, in apparel and textiles), why not impose a windfall profit tax on our refiners proportional to the Russian oil they buy, and transfer it to our small and medium exporters? That will ensure those in India who benefit from Russian oil also pay for it instead of letting others pay,” Rajan told India Today TV.
 
RIL did not comment on an email seeking comments.
 
An industry insider said a windfall tax was imposed in the past when domestic fuel prices had skyrocketed and that, as this is not the case now, such a levy cannot be applied on Indian refiners.   
                                                                                    Month Reliance Nayara Indian Oil BPCL HMEL MRPL HPCL
Dec-24 327.4 241.8 229.6 273.7 151.5 149.3 105.3
Jan-25 422.1 258.6 334.0 137.1 180.7 159.8 181.6
Feb-25 447.0 301.5 95.2 195.3 130.3 191.8 114.5
Mar-25 622.3 277.0 275.3 271.1 183.0 204.9 34.6
Apr-25 707.4 312.8 272.5 223.4 202.3 143.3 97.6
May-25 646.9 313.0 387.8 169.1 188.0 66.4 99.1
Jun-25 746.5 247.3 419.4 348.9 178.5 80.4 83.1
Jul-25 659.3 211.2 222.7 230.9 171.9 79.6 23.5
Aug-25 664.0 228.8 341.4 133.3 125.2 144.5 27.7
000 Barrels a day  Source: Bloomberg/Kpler      GRM  
$/BBL Reliance Indian Oil BPCL HPCL
FY22 9.5 11.3 9.1 7.2
FY23 12.7 19.5 20.2 12.1
FY24 11.2 12.1 14.1 9.1
FY25 8.5 4.8 6.8 5.7
E Estimates  Source: JM Financials   

Topics :Reliance IndustriesRussia Oil productionReliance Group

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

