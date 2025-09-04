Home / Companies / News / Hinduja-backed IndusInd's new CEO Rajiv Anand seeks to cut risks in revamp

Hinduja-backed IndusInd's new CEO Rajiv Anand seeks to cut risks in revamp

CEO Rajiv Anand has asked division heads to identify lapses in their businesses and submit improvement plans as part of a new three-year roadmap

IndusInd Bank
IndusInd, in which the billionaire Hinduja family control a nearly 16 per cent stake, disclosed accounting discrepancies in March.
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Siddhi Nayak and Saikat Das
 
IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s new chief is moving quickly to reduce risks on its loan book, according to people familiar with the matter, as he seeks to restore investor confidence after a series of governance lapses at the Indian lender.
 
In recent one-on-one meetings, Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Anand has asked division heads to identify lapses in their businesses and submit improvement plans as part of a new three-year roadmap to revitalise the Mumbai-based lender, the people said, asking not to be named as the discussions are private. It’s also seeking to diversify the bank’s loan book and reduce reliance on large deposits, they said.
 
IndusInd didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
Anand, formerly the deputy managing director at Axis Bank Ltd., one of the largest private sector lenders, took charge at mid-sized IndusInd last month. This followed the resignation of its previous chief in April after IndusInd revealed accounting discrepancies, sparking worries over earnings that wiped out more than a quarter of its market value in one day. The lender later said its board suspected fraud involving some staff.
 
IndusInd, in which the billionaire Hinduja family control a nearly 16 per cent stake, disclosed accounting discrepancies in March in its derivatives portfolio and suspected fraud in its microfinance business. This prompted senior-level departures and forced the bank to report a record loss in its fourth quarter. 
 
Anand has also asked his executives to sharpen the bank’s digital capabilities and streamline processes across various departments, said the people familiar with the matter, adding that the chief reassured employees that the lender will continue to hire staff despite the restructuring.
 
IndusInd’s loan assets fell 4 per cent to ₹3.3 trillion ($37.5 billion) at the end of June from a year earlier, while deposits declined marginally to ₹3.97 trillion, according to the bank. Gross non-performing assets stood at 3.64 per cent compared with analysts’ estimate of 3.03 per cent. 
 
The bank’s shares are down 20 per cent so far this year versus an increase of 6 per cent in the Nifty Bank Index, as the accounting issues took a toll on investor confidence.
 
IndusInd in July approved plans to raise as much as ₹30,000 crore, without specifying a reason.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Jio crosses 500 mn users at 9 years, unveils anniversary offers

Small cars remain base, but SUVs can't be ignored: Maruti MD Takeuchi

Jio offers unlimited free data as it marks 9th year and 500 mn users

Citibank names Kaustubh Kulkarni as co-head for investment banking in Apac

Premium

JAL bidders to join challenge auction with ₹12,000 crore floor value

Topics :IndusInd BankHinduja GroupBanking sector

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story