Reliance Jio crosses 500 mn users at 9 years, unveils anniversary offers

India’s largest carrier Reliance Jio said on Wednesday it had crossed 500 million users, completing nine years of operations and becoming the world’s largest mobile data network. Its user base now exceeds the combined populations of the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

“This scale within a single nation highlights the power of connectivity in shaping a vibrant digital society,” Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said.

Having introduced free nationwide voice calls and brought down data prices, the telco said it would launch a slew of offers for users.