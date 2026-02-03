Reliance's Jio Studios buys 50% stake in award winning Sikhya Entertainment

Reliance Industries-backed Jio Studios has acquired a 50.1 per cent stake in Sikhya Entertainment Private Limited for ₹150 crore, signalling a move to deepen its presence in creator-led, globally recognised film content.

The investment has been made through Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, via a mix of primary and secondary transactions.

Sikhya Entertainment, founded by producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, is best known for its international recognition. It is the only Indian production house to have won two Academy Awards, for 'Period. End of Sentence.' and 'The Elephant Whisperers'. Its films have also won multiple National Film Awards, including 'Masaan', 'Soorarai Pottru' and 'Kathal'. Other titles from its slate include 'The Lunchbox', 'Pagglait' and 'Kill'.