A Delhi-based app developer’s entrepreneurial move has caught attention after he purchased the domain name “JioHotstar.com”, a brainchild of his imagination of a potential merger between JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar, in the hope of selling it to Reliance Industries to fund his dream of studying at the Cambridge University.

The developer, who had previously participated in the Cambridge University Accelerate programme in 2021, now seeks to cover his tuition fees for an Executive MBA programme at the prestigious institution.

In a recent update posted on the JioHotstar website, the developer revealed that Ambujesh Yadav, assistant vice-president of Commercials at Reliance, had reached out to discuss the domain. The developer requested £93,345 to cover his tuition fees, but was denied. Reliance has since indicated plans to pursue legal action regarding the domain name.

Expressing his disappointment, the developer said, "I hope they will reconsider this kind request. I wish such a large group could help." He maintained that no trademark infringement had occurred, as 'JioHotstar' did not exist at the time of the domain’s purchase in 2023. “Nobody has a trademark for JioHotstar as of now,” he added, appealing for legal assistance.

The developer’s decision to buy the domain stemmed from his speculation of a merger between Disney+ Hotstar and Reliance’s JioCinema. In a letter to Reliance executives, he explained that his foresight was influenced by the news of Disney+ Hotstar’s declining user base after losing IPL streaming rights. He hypothesised that Viacom18, supported by Reliance, would be the only major player capable of acquiring Disney+ Hotstar.

“Since Sony and Zee were pursuing their own merger, Viacom18 (owned by Reliance) is the only major player with sufficient resources to acquire Disney Hotstar,” he wrote, defending his bet on a potential merger.

Drawing inspiration from Reliance’s past acquisition of Saavn, he added, "When Jio acquired the music streaming service Saavn, they rebranded it to JioSaavn and switched the domain from Saavn.com to JioSaavn.com." This precedent led him to believe that a similar rebranding could result in the creation of JioHotstar.com.

Upon discovering that the domain was available, the developer felt he had an opportunity to fund his education at Cambridge, a goal that had eluded him financially. “I was excited, as I felt that if this happened, I could fund my goal of studying at Cambridge,” he said.

His desire to pursue further education, especially in entrepreneurship, remains strong. He emphasised that his experience at Cambridge University had been transformative, particularly after missing out on the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). "It was a transformational experience for me. I couldn't crack IIT, but being selected for that programme was incredibly valuable," he said.

As the merger between Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema edges closer, speculation continues to grow about the branding of the new entity. The developer remains hopeful that his domain name will align with Reliance's rebranding plans. “I believe JioHotstar.com would be a fitting name that honours both brands while providing a seamless transition for users,” he stated.

In his letter, the developer urged Reliance to consider purchasing the domain, noting that for a multi-billion-dollar corporation, the acquisition would be a small expenditure, yet for him, it could change his life.