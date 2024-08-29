Google Cloud, Wipro partner to use Gemini Code Assist to boost productivity

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gemini Code Assist is an AI-powered collaborator that helps developers write, review, and debug code more efficiently

Wipro
This collaboration will enhance developer productivity, improve code quality, and encourage innovation. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Google Cloud on Thursday said it has partnered with IT firm Wipro to integrate Gemini Code Assist into the latter's development workflows.

Gemini Code Assist is an AI-powered collaborator that helps developers write, review, and debug code more efficiently.

This collaboration will enhance developer productivity, improve code quality, and encourage innovation, a company statement said.

"At Wipro we are using conversational AI/Gen AI technology to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of the work done by associates on an individual basis. Tools like Google Cloud's Gemini Code Assist will significantly enhance first party productivity among our developers enabling them to deliver higher quality solutions more efficiently," Wipro Limited Chief Information Officer Anup Purohit said.

Integrating Gemini Code Assist will accelerate development cycles, reduce errors, and enable developers to focus on higher-level problem-solving, the statement said.


Topics :Google CloudWiproCloud servicesGemini AI

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

