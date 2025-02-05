Reliance to invest Rs 50,000 crore in West Bengal by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025, Ambani said the investment would generate one lakh jobs in the state

Mukesh Ambani
Ambani reaffirmed Reliance's commitment to driving economic growth in the state, highlighting its role in transforming Bengal's business landscape. | File Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday announced a fresh investment commitment of Rs 50,000 crore in West Bengal by the end of this decade.

Speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025, Ambani said the investment would generate one lakh jobs in the state.

"Reliance has already invested Rs 50,000 crore in Bengal over the last decade. Rs 50,000 crore more will be invested by the end of this decade. Our investment will span over multiple sectors, including digital services, green energy, and retail," he said.

Ambani reaffirmed Reliance's commitment to driving economic growth in the state, highlighting its role in transforming Bengal's business landscape.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :West BengalMukesh AmbaniReliance Industries

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

