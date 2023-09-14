Home / Companies / News / Reliance Industries to temporarily shut some Jamnagar units for maintenance

Reliance Industries to temporarily shut some Jamnagar units for maintenance

The conglomerate owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani is the operator of the world's biggest refining complex which houses two plants with a combined capacity of about 1.4 million barrels per day

Reuters
Reliance’s refinery complex spans the horizon in Jamnagar: (Photo: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's Reliance Industries said on Thursday that it plans to temporarily shut three units at its plant in Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat for planned maintenance and inspection activities.
 
The oil-to-telecom conglomerate owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani is the operator of the world's biggest refining complex which houses two plants with a combined capacity of about 1.4 million barrels per day.
 
Reliance will temporarily shut a crude distillation unit and delayed coking in SEZ refinery, fluidized catalytic cracker in DTA refinery and a refinery off gas cracker, the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges. The maintenance of these units lasting between four-to-seven-weeks will begin from mid-September.
 
The company added that all other units of the Jamnagar facility will operate normally during the maintenance period.
Reuters had reported in August that the company planned to shut some units for maintenance in September-October at the Jamnagar complex citing sources.
 
While Reliance said that it does not expect any material impact on overall operations of Jamnagar complex, trade sources told Reuters last month that the shutdown of units would curtail the company's crude imports and may push up gasoline margins.

Also Read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

Refinery rejig: Why is India steadily raising petrochemicals capacity

Power Finance Corp provides Rs 9,187 cr finance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

MRPL shelves plans of refinery expansion to focus on chemicals bet

Nielsen names insider Karthik Rao as new CEO

COAI DG makes case for profit-sharing, says OTT using 5G without paying

Yatra Online mobilises Rs 348 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group aims to mobilise sustainable finance

Cognizant liable to pay dividend distribution tax on shares buyback: ITAT

Topics :Reliance IndustriesCrude OilRefinery

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Next Story