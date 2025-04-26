Home / Companies / News / Reliance enters world's top 25 as net worth rises to $118 billion in FY25

Reliance enters world's top 25 as net worth rises to $118 billion in FY25

Reliance Industries ranked 21 globally by net worth, outpacing global energy giants and cementing its position among the world's most valuable companies

Reliance Industries Limited
The conglomerate’s market capitalisation has climbed to around $140 billion
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's largest business group, has secured a place among the world's 25 most valuable companies by net worth. It now stands alongside global giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet, and Saudi Aramco.
 
According to Bloomberg data, Reliance Industries currently holds the 21st position globally, boasting a net worth of $118 billion (approximately ₹10 trillion). It ranks just behind major international names like Alibaba, AT&T, and TotalEnergies, CNBC-TV18 reported.
 

Market cap surpasses global energy majors

 
The conglomerate’s market capitalisation has climbed to around $140 billion, overtaking Total SA and significantly ahead of BP Plc. In comparison, RIL’s market value is now equivalent to the combined worth of 19 Nifty 50 companies, 35 public sector enterprises and banks, or all companies listed under the Nifty Smallcap 250 index.   
 
  On Friday, the board of Reliance Industries approved a fundraising initiative of up to ₹25,000 crore through the issuance of bonds in one or more tranches. Additionally, the board declared a dividend of ₹5.5 per share for its shareholders.
 

Strong stock performance in 2025

 
Ahead of its quarterly results, RIL’s stock closed nearly unchanged at ₹1,300.40 on the NSE. Despite the flat trading session, the stock has risen by 7 per cent in 2025 so far, handily beating the Nifty50 index, which has gained less than 2 per cent during the same period.   
 
  Reliance shares have posted an impressive rally, with gains of 10 per cent over the past month, 24 per cent over three months, and a massive 40 per cent over the past year. This performance places it among the leading stocks within the Nifty’s top 10 constituents.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

USFDA issues 6 observations to Zydus' Gujarat API unit after inspection

Cars24 lays off 200 employees amid strategic reset, continues expansion

Premium

Pahalgam attack: HDFC Life simplifies death claim settlements process

Ireda files EoW complaint as Gensol promoters dilute equity 'sans approval'

Hindustan Zinc Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 47.4% to ₹3,003 crore

Topics :Reliance GroupBS Web ReportsReliance IndustriesMukesh Ambani

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story