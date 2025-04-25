Home / Companies / News / Pahalgam attack: HDFC Life simplifies death claim settlements process

Pahalgam attack: HDFC Life simplifies death claim settlements process

For submitting a death claim against a policy held with HDFC Life, the nominee/legal heir must provide proof of death caused due to the terror attack

HDFC Life Insurance
HDFC Life’s local branch staff, across all locations, will be readily available to offer on-the-ground assistance and support to the affected families.
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 10:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HDFC Life Insurance announced that it has simplified the process for claim submission for family members/nominees of policyholders who lost their lives in the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, the insurer said in its press release.
 
For submitting a death claim against a policy held with HDFC Life, the nominee/legal heir must provide proof of death caused due to the terror attack, issued by the local government, police, hospital, or relevant authorities.
 
Nominees can contact HDFC Life via call centre number: 022-68446530, email at service@hdfclife.com, or by visiting any of its branch offices. HDFC Life’s local branch staff, across all locations, will be readily available to offer on-the-ground assistance and support to the affected families.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nokia Solutions India sells nearly 1% stake in Vodafone Idea for Rs 786 cr

Premium

One Group to invest Rs 1,200 cr in residential, commercial Mohali projects

Ireda files EoW complaint as Gensol promoters dilute equity 'sans approval'

Car buying restricted to 12% households in India: Maruti's R C Bhargava

'Conversion of Airtel statutory liabilities into equity needs scrutiny'

Topics :HDFC Life Insurancedeath claimsPahalgam attackHDFC Lifeterror attacks

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story