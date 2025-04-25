Pahalgam attack: HDFC Life simplifies death claim settlements process

HDFC Life Insurance announced that it has simplified the process for claim submission for family members/nominees of policyholders who lost their lives in the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, the insurer said in its press release.

For submitting a death claim against a policy held with HDFC Life, the nominee/legal heir must provide proof of death caused due to the terror attack, issued by the local government, police, hospital, or relevant authorities.