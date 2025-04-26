Home / Companies / News / USFDA issues 6 observations to Zydus' Gujarat API unit after inspection

USFDA issues 6 observations to Zydus' Gujarat API unit after inspection

The company is confident of addressing the observations expeditiously

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus
The inspection was conducted from April 21-25. | Photo: X@ZydusUniverse
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said the US health regulator has issued six observations after inspecting its Gujarat-based API manufacturing unit.

"We wish to inform that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a surveillance inspection at the group's API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) unit located at Dabhasa in Gujarat," the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection was conducted from April 21-25, 2025. "The inspection concluded with 6 observations and none of them were related to data integrity," Zydus Lifesciences said.

The company is confident of addressing the observations expeditiously, it added.

Topics :Zydus LifesciencesGujaratPharmaceutical

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

