Religare board has no power to reject open offer for company: Burmans

The independent directors, however, have the powers to make a recommendation to the shareholders, lawyers said

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
The Religare board has no power to reject its open offer for the company, the Burmans said on Wednesday. The independent directors, however, have the power to make a recommendation to the shareholders, lawyers said.

"The Board of REL does not have the power or authority to reject our open offer. It only has the power to recommend the open offer to the shareholders. It is a separate matter, that the shareholders have already seen the governance lapses in REL and whether the directors can be said to be discharging their duties correctly. Ultimately, it is for the shareholders to decide whether to tender the shares in the open offer, or stay invested, post regulatory approvals to the open offer," said a spokesperson of the Burman family. The Burman family owns 21 per cent stake in the company and have made an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore.

The statement said the board issued a press release dated September 25, this year welcoming Burman's investment in REL.

"The Open Offer price is calculated as per the formula provided in the SEBI Takeover Regulations. According to this formula, the calculation comes to around Rs 221. The Open Offer price of Rs 235, is at a premium to that price. Keeping the overall shareholder interest in mind, we will move towards closing the transaction expeditiously working with all the regulators. Given our credentials, an overwhelming majority of the shareholders are supportive of the proposed transaction and we remain confident that under our guidance, REL’s performance would see significant uptrends,"  the spokesperson of the Burman family said.

The Religare board has rebelled against the Burmans saying they are not meeting the fit and proper criteria of the Indian regulators. 

Topics :Religare EnterprisesOpen offersCompaniescompany board

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

