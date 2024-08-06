Inox Wind secures 201 MW project from Integrum Energy Infrastructure

Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind on Tuesday said it has secured an order for a 201 MW project from Integrum Energy Infrastructure. This is an equipment supply order for IWL's latest 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), a company statement said, adding that Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The project will be executed across four states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra. According to the statement, Inox Wind has bagged an order for 201 MW from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Ltd, a leading C&I (Industrial and Commercial) player.

Inox Wind CEO Kailash Tarachandani said, "Integrum has been a longstanding partner for us, and we are delighted that they have reaffirmed their faith in our product and solutions with this large equipment supply order for 201 MW".

Integrum Energy founder and CEO Anand Lahoti said, "Integrum is on a strong growth journey, focusing on providing hybrid renewable energy solutions for the C&I market. We are happy with our association with Inox Wind, and our partnership will help us achieve our growth targets and deliver on our customer commitments".

Integrum Energy Infrastructure (Integrum) was set up by professionals who have pioneered the C&I energy supply and solutions market in India.