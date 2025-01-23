Religare independent directors say Burmans open offer price is low

The independent directors of Religare Enterprises have urged shareholders to consider the low offer price of Rs 235 per share in the open offer made by the Burman family, which is seeking to acquire control of the company. They also raised concerns about the conditional approval granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the offer.

In a recommendation sent to shareholders late on Wednesday, the committee of independent directors unanimously noted that the offer price is approximately 15 per cent lower than the closing market price of Rs 271 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as of September 22, 2023, the last trading day before the announcement.

The Burman family, owners of the Dabur Group, determined the offer price based on Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations after acquiring approximately 25 per cent stake from the market. As of January 22, 2025, the closing price of Religare shares on the NSE was around Rs 253 per share.

“This means the offer price represents a discount of about 7 per cent to the closing price. Furthermore, the volume-weighted average market price of Religare shares over the 60 trading days preceding the independent directors’ recommendation (ending on January 21, 2025) was around Rs 280 per share, reflecting a 16 per cent discount to the offer price,” the directors said.

In light of this, the independent directors advised public shareholders to carefully evaluate the offer and make an informed decision on whether to tender their shares.

The directors also highlighted that the RBI’s conditional approval letter for the proposed open offer contains certain conditions that have not been disclosed in the offer letter. Shareholders are advised to review these conditions before deciding whether to participate in the offer.

The open offer, made by the Burman family following their acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in Religare, is aimed at acquiring up to 26 per cent of the expanded voting share capital.

One of the key conditions in the RBI’s approval is that the Burman family and Religare must consolidate their non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by March 31, 2026. The Burman family is required to submit a detailed consolidation plan within 90 days, supported by board resolutions from both the Burman and Religare groups. However, this "Consolidation Condition" has not been addressed in the open offer letter, the directors stated.

The independent directors also emphasised that the potential impact of the consolidation on Religare is currently unknown. Religare has sought guidance from both the RBI and Sebi regarding the sequencing of the consolidation and open offer but has not yet received a response.

If the conditions outlined in the RBI’s approval letter are not met, there could be adverse regulatory actions affecting the open offer or the acquirers, the independent directors cautioned.

They reiterated that shareholders should carefully consider both the share price details and the RBI’s conditions before deciding whether to tender their shares in the open offer.