Renalyx launches smart dialysis unit RxT21, plans ₹800 crore boost

Bengaluru-based Renalyx Health Systems has launched a cloud-enabled and AI-powered smart haemodialysis machine with real-time remote monitoring and clinical connectivity. Named RxT21 and priced at ₹6.7 lakh, the machine is claimed to be significantly cheaper than imported alternatives.

Comparable models in the market cost 20–25 per cent more, the company said. Renalyx plans to invest ₹800 crore over the next four years to build manufacturing capacity for an initial 5,000 RxT21 machines by FY26, with an additional 1,500-unit capacity by FY28. The company will also manufacture consumables indigenously.

Renalyx has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka and in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to support its scale-up plans and meet rising demand. CDSCO approval for the RxT21 is in its final stages and expected by July 2025, while the USFDA approval process is under way and anticipated by March 2026, the company told Business Standard.

Shyam Vasudeva Rao, founder and director of Renalyx Health Systems, said RxT21 would bring dialysis closer to patients’ homes, helping reduce dropout rates. ALSO READ: Free dialysis services to cover all govt hosps, says Delhi health minister “Going forward, we plan to scale up our manufacturing capacity and reduce the total cost of ownership of the RxT21 by 40 per cent compared to imported machines. We also aim to develop a broader range of technologically advanced devices over the next three years, including a home dialysis model,” he added. Remote monitoring is critical, especially as many rural patients miss their dialysis sessions—typically three per week—due to travel challenges. “With this machine, we can monitor a patient’s vitals during dialysis and stop the process immediately if any issue arises, reducing the need for highly trained manpower at rural centres,” Rao said.

According to data from the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP), approximately 220,000 new cases of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are reported in India annually, generating demand for 34 million dialysis sessions. Industry estimates suggest the country currently performs 21–22 million sessions annually, supported by 50,000 dialysis machines, 5,000 centres, and about 3,000 practising nephrologists. As the dialysis sector grows, domestic medical device makers are entering the fray. Currently, most dialysis machines in India are imported, with German firm Fresenius leading the market. Industry estimates indicate that 35,000 of the 50,000 machines deployed in India are from Fresenius. These machines typically cost between ₹7–8 lakh, excluding the cost of dialysers (the filtering unit) and other consumables.