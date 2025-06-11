Deloitte launches agentic AI centre with hubs in India, Singapore, Malaysia

Deloitte on Wednesday announced the launch of a new Asia Pacific Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) with hubs in India, Singapore, and Malaysia. The initiative brings together over 6,000 professionals across the region and supports AI projects worth more than $1 billion, the company said.

These centres will focus on agentic AI—a form of artificial intelligence that operates autonomously, requiring minimal human supervision. This emerging technology is capable of making decisions and continuously learning to optimise outcomes.

At the heart of the new CoE is Zora AI, Deloitte’s proprietary platform that can manage complex tasks across functions such as finance, procurement, sales, and marketing, thereby freeing up human teams to focus on strategy and innovation.

ALSO READ: India's AI market to triple, reach $17 billion by 2027: BCG report “We are already witnessing a shift from AI being used for incremental enhancements to AI serving as a catalyst for fundamental transformation,” said Sathish Gopalaiah, President of Technology & Transformation at Deloitte South Asia. The CoE aims to help businesses redesign workflows, implement autonomous processes, and build adaptive operating models. It will also strengthen Deloitte’s AI delivery capabilities across Asia, Europe, and North America, and support collaborations with key tech players like NVIDIA. India's potential in agentic AI Speaking on India’s role in this initiative, Saurabh Kumar, Partner at Deloitte India, highlighted the country’s digital infrastructure and engineering talent as key enablers of global leadership in agentic AI.