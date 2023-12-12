Home / Companies / News / RIL, Brookfield Infra, Digital Realty set up data centre joint venture

RIL, Brookfield Infra, Digital Realty set up data centre joint venture

The three companies entered into an agreement in July 2023 to invest in their existing special purpose vehicle Digital Connexion for developing data centres in India

The transaction will result in the three companies becoming equal shareholders. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Reliance Industries, infrastructure firm Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty have concluded a transaction to set up a three-way joint venture for data centre services, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The three companies entered into an agreement in July 2023 to invest in their existing special purpose vehicle Digital Connexion for developing data centres in India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"With this announcement, the joint venture will assume a new identity as Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company succeeding and building on the strong foundation laid by BAM Digital Realty," Digital Connexion said in a statement.

The transaction will result in the three companies becoming equal shareholders, with each owning a one-third (33.33 per cent) stake in the joint venture.

"The joint venture is actively progressing the development of strategically located data centres in Chennai and Mumbai. Its flagship greenfield data centre, MAA10, with 20 megawatts (MW) of IT load capacity on a potential 100 MW campus in Chennai, is set to launch in January 2024," the statement said.

Besides, the JV has recently acquired 2.15 acres of land in Mumbai to expand the JV's footprint with the planned construction of a 40 MW data centre.

Also Read

Brookfield India REIT Q2 net operating income up 44% to Rs 346.7 crore

Brookfield India REIT to raise Rs 400 crore via preferential issue

Reliance partners with Brookfield for Australia's renewable energy push

RIL 46th AGM: Brokerages insipid but keep positive ratings on stock intact

Brookfield India REIT raises Rs 2,305 cr through sale of units to investors

SBI Mutual Fund buys 1.5% stake Karur Vysya Bank for Rs 190 crore

Retail major Walmart sources bicycles from India, partners Hero Ecotech

Deal activity doubles in Nov to $6.5 bn as large transactions surge: Report

Apple offers to let rivals access tap-and-go tech in antitrust case: Report

How well can govt's dark pattern rules curb customer manipulation online?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reliance IndustriesBrookfieldData centre

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story