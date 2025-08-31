RIL's focus on consumer business seen as major value creator: Brokerages

At Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) annual general meeting (AGM), Isha Ambani, non-executive director of the oil-to-retail conglomerate, said the company’s near-term ambition is to make its consumer business — Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) — the fastest consumer brands company to reach Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue within five years. Brokerages said this will be a huge value creator for the company.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, said in his opening speech at the AGM: “This year, I announced the creation of two new large growth engines — RCPL and Reliance Intelligence. Each of them has the potential to grow larger than our existing business segments.”

Antique Stock Broking said in its report that execution will need to be closely tracked, including own-brand penetration to defend margins as channels shift more online, quick-commerce and dark-store density to sustain service-level advantage, and RCPL’s manufacturing and route-to-market buildout to support expansion in outlets and geographies. RCPL is planning entry into 25 countries in the next 12 months. If executed well, this segment remains the most visible multi-year compounding driver. Isha Ambani also said at the AGM that RCPL is set to become a direct subsidiary of RIL. “As a separate company, RCPL will give this business the independence to focus exclusively on its markets, products, and customers without competing for management bandwidth,” she said.