RIL's focus on consumer business seen as major value creator: Brokerages

At the RIL AGM, Isha Ambani said RCPL targets Rs 1 lakh crore revenue in five years, as brokerages call the consumer arm a key long-term value creator for the conglomerate

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, said in his opening speech at the AGM: “This year, I announced the creation of two new large growth engines — RCPL and Reliance Intelligence. | File Image
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
At Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) annual general meeting (AGM), Isha Ambani, non-executive director of the oil-to-retail conglomerate, said the company’s near-term ambition is to make its consumer business — Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) — the fastest consumer brands company to reach Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue within five years. Brokerages said this will be a huge value creator for the company.
 
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, said in his opening speech at the AGM: “This year, I announced the creation of two new large growth engines — RCPL and Reliance Intelligence. Each of them has the potential to grow larger than our existing business segments.”
 
Antique Stock Broking said in its report that execution will need to be closely tracked, including own-brand penetration to defend margins as channels shift more online, quick-commerce and dark-store density to sustain service-level advantage, and RCPL’s manufacturing and route-to-market buildout to support expansion in outlets and geographies. RCPL is planning entry into 25 countries in the next 12 months. If executed well, this segment remains the most visible multi-year compounding driver.
 
Isha Ambani also said at the AGM that RCPL is set to become a direct subsidiary of RIL. “As a separate company, RCPL will give this business the independence to focus exclusively on its markets, products, and customers without competing for management bandwidth,” she said.
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in its report that the consumer products business will be a huge value creator, with a revenue target of Rs 1 lakh crore within five years, compared with Rs 11,500 crore in FY25.
 
During her speech, Isha Ambani said Campa Cola now holds double-digit market share across many states, breaking a 30-year multinational duopoly. She also added that RCPL’s brand Independence has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in revenue.
 

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

