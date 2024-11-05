Royal Enfield reveals first EV brand Flying Flea-C6, to hit markets next yr

Marking a major milestone in its over 123-year history, Royal Enfield has forayed into the electric vehicle space by announcing the launch of its first-ever electric vehicle brand, Flying Flea.

The first model under Flying Flea to hit the road next year will be the Flying Flea-C6. The brand will also be setting up an exclusive EV manufacturing space within its manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal. The Flying Flea brand takes inspiration from the original Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycle of the1940s, a landmark in automotive engineering and design. Though it was purpose-built for use during WWII when these machines were airdropped via parachute to provide lightweight, easy-to-use all-terrain mobility, it was later embraced by civilians too, for city exploration purposes. Taking inspiration from the original Flying Flea model, this is a modern interpretation with a sophisticated, distinct aesthetic coupled with class-leading technology.

At present, the major EV motorcycles in India are Revolt RV 400, Matter Area 5000, Oven Rorr, Ola Roadster, Raptee T30, and Tork Kratos.

The earlier brand's lightness,agility and adaptability returns with the Flying Flea brand and its upcoming range of electric vehicles. Siddhartha Lal, managing director, Eicher Motors Ltd, said, “Ever since the wheels began turning in 1901, Royal Enfield has been an ally for exploration and pure motorcycling experiences for millions of riders. For more than 123 years now, as Royal Enfield has evolved with time, emerged through challenges and grown to be a global motorcycling brand, our mission of pure motorcycling has been preserved and nurtured, and has become our true-north."

"Today, as we get ready to script a new chapter for Royal Enfield, this mission has been the driving force and inspiration, and is the link between Royal Enfield and the Flying Flea, our new brand for super fun, gorgeous and enjoyable urban-plus mobility. This is a significant step in our evolution as a brand and an opportunity for us to distil the essence of Royal Enfield DNA combined with all the great benefits of EV technology and bring something absolutely delightful and differentiated to the world of city-plus mobility,” he added.

Announcing the creation of the brand and showcasing of its first two models at the global launch event in Milan ahead of EICMA, B Govindarajan, chief executive officer of Royal Enfield added, “It is an especially exciting moment for us, as we present the new Flying Flea brand at EICMA. This represents a completely new chapter for Royal Enfield, inspired by our legacy, driven by our vision for the future and outcome of REBALANCE, our approach to business. Flying Flea combines distinctive style, city-focussed practicality, and cutting-edge technology. This is the start of a fresh, sustainable ride for us, and offers the world an elegant, effective and sustainable everyday transportation.”

The Flying Flea team within Royal Enfield, boasts of a class-leading team of more than 200 engineers in the UK and in India, allowing Flying Flea to develop its own motor, battery, BMS and custom software for its line of connected electric vehicles. With more than 28 patent applications filed for native and connected applications, end-to-end technology for the Flying Flea has been developed in-house, in partnership with industry-leading experts and brands.

“We’ve been deeply investing in R&D and infrastructure for EV over the last many years,. We have also initiated the development of an EV manufacturing plant in Chennai, India. We have invested in Barcelona-based Stark Future known for its advanced off-road electric motorcycles" Govindarajan said.

"All aspects of our connected electric motorcycles, including product strategy and development, technical components like motor, battery, BMS, custom software, and our retail and market strategy have been developed in-house by our dedicated technical and commercial teams,” he added.

Mario Alvisi, chief growth officer of electric vehicles for Royal Enfield said, “Flying Flea is not just a new division but a completely fresh start in every respect; when we say this is a city+ platform, this is to say Flying Flea allows riders to break free to and from the city with a truly moving and visceral riding experience. This is much more than a new brand from Royal Enfield - this is a whole new approach from the brand. We have worked tirelessly to assemble a world-class team and culture, invested in groundbreaking infrastructure, class-leading technology and have formed both the brand and products from a blank sheet of paper."

The company said that as an expression of Royal Enfield’s commitment to keep moving forward, this new brand of electric vehicles continues a legacy of innovation and builds a unique, and exciting range of urban and city plus motorcycles for the global electric motorcycle marketplace and beyond.